J&K Assembly Session: Each MLA Allowed 10 Questions
Srinagar- The Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Saturday announced the rules for submissions ahead of the upcoming autumn session of the House. According to the bulletin, each MLA is permitted to submit up to 10 questions-five starred and five unstarred-along with two resolutions and one bill.
The deadlines for submission are October 4 for questions and bills, and October 7 for resolutions.
The upcoming session is expected to be stormy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest opposition party, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, poised to corner the government on issues including floods, unemployment, and alleged failures in fulfilling electoral promises.
The ruling National Conference (NC)-led alliance is expected to actively counter opposition attacks, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo taking lead roles.
