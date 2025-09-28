Health Ministers Of The Americas To Meet In Washington To Set Regional Health Priorities At PAHO's 62Nd Directing Council

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) From September 29 to October 3, discussions will focus on noncommunicable diseases, access to high-cost health technologies, and more. The new PAHO Strategic Plan is also expected to be approved.

NEW YORK, USA, (PAHO) – Top health authorities from across the Region of the Americas will gather at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, DC, from September 29 to October 3, 2025, for the 62nd Directing Council of the Organization.

This annual meeting, one of PAHO's main governing bodies, will serve as a key platform to discuss and adopt policies and strategies that will define regional health priorities for the coming years, strengthening technical cooperation and collaboration among countries.

Opening ceremony

The inaugural session will take place on Monday, September 29, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) at PAHO headquarters. Participants will include Paraguay's Minister of Health and outgoing resident of the Directing Council, María Teresa Barán, and PAHO director, Dr Jarbas Barbosa.

Also expected to attend are Jim O'Neill, United States deputy secretary of health and human services; Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS); and Amanda Glassman, executive advisor to the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is also expected to address the meeting.

Following the ceremony, Dr Barbosa will present his annual report, highlighting progress and challenges in public health in the Americas, with a focus on disease elimination, emergency response, and strengthening health system resilience in the face of recent crises.

Strategic priorities and key decisions

Throughout the week, delegates will review and discuss several critical issues for the region, including:



PAHO's new Strategic Plan 2026–2031 , which will set the Organisation's direction over the next six years.

The Program Budget for 2026–2027.

An Action Plan 2025–2030 on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which are the leading cause of death in the Americas-most of them preventable.

A policy to expand equitable access to high-cost and high-priced health technologies, aimed at reducing the financial burden of treatment on governments and patients. A new Strategy on Health and Migration 2026–2031, to improve access to health services for migrants, strengthen data and surveillance systems, and promote better integration within the context of increasing regional mobility.

Delegates will also review final reports on the Strategy for the Prevention and Control of NCDs, Health and Migration, and the Policy on Research for Health, as well as progress reports on increasing the production capacity for essential medicines and technologies, cooperation for health development, and implementation of the Sustainable Health Agenda for the Americas 2018–2030, among others.

