Iran Slams US, Europe As Nuclear Deal Sanctions Set To Resume
Speaking at Tehran airport after returning from the UN General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian said France, Britain, and Germany -- who triggered the "snapback" mechanism -- had been told of Iran's readiness to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency during his visit to the UN, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The United States always attempts to prevent the achievement of an agreement by raising fresh pretexts," he said. "The reality is that the United States cannot tolerate a strong Iran and wants to weaken our country."
Last month, the three European powers invoked the snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), restoring UN sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear program.
Ahead of the measures taking effect, Iran recalled its ambassadors to the three capitals. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday the snapback was "illegal, void, and has no standing," blaming the crisis on "US betrayal and Europe's inaction."
"The US betrayed diplomacy. The Europeans buried it," he said.
The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, has been under strain since Washington withdrew in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually scale back compliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment