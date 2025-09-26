MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kubota unveils autonomous hydrogen fuel cell tractor at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

September 26, 2025 by Sam Francis

Kubota has unveiled a concept model of an autonomous hydrogen fuel cell tractor, marking what the company describes as the world's first public showing of such a machine.

The tractor was exhibited at the“Hydrogen Energy Park” event during the recent Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.

The concept combines two major trends in agriculture: decarbonization and automation. The tractor is powered by compressed hydrogen through a solid polymer fuel cell system, producing only water as a by-product.

Kubota said the tractor is designed to match the output of a 100-horsepower diesel model while eliminating emissions. It is also equipped with autonomous driving and remote operation capabilities, enabling operator-free field work.

The company described the project as a response to both climate change and worsening labor shortages in agriculture.

In a press release, Kubota says:“Since only water is discharged during operation, it is environmentally friendly, and is also designed for operation without operators onboard via autonomous driving and remote control.”

Demonstration tests are planned in Japan, including trials of autonomous driving in farming conditions and studies of hydrogen supply methods suited to agriculture.

The concept tractor is part of Kubota's broader strategy to develop decarbonization technologies, alongside efforts in battery electrification, hydrogen engines, biofuels and synthetic fuels.

The company says hydrogen fuel cells are“especially promising” for larger agricultural machinery requiring high output and long operating hours.

The unveiling takes place at an event organized by Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), and the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A).

The exhibition will showcase hydrogen-related equipment and technologies as Japan seeks to accelerate its hydrogen economy.