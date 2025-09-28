Kiara Advani Embraces Motherhood: Shares Sweet MAMA Necklace Post On Instagram - Check Here

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is soaking in the joys of new motherhood and recently gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mom. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a tender moment, posting a picture of a delicate necklace with the word“MAMA” inscribed on it.

She captioned the post with a folded hands emoji and a red heart, letting the simple yet powerful message speak for itself. The post quickly garnered love from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Welcoming Baby Girl with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child - a baby girl - in July 2025. The couple shared the joyous news through a joint statement that read:

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.”

The news was met with immense excitement across social media, with fans celebrating the new addition to one of Bollywood's most beloved couples.

Love Story Turned Fairytale

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Their romance famously began on the sets of Shershaah, the 2021 war drama that was both a critical and commercial hit.

Kiara revealed her baby bump for the first time during her appearance at the Met Gala 2025, where she turned heads with her stunning maternity couture.

Career Front

Despite embracing motherhood, Kiara has continued to stay active in her career. She was recently seen in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Meanwhile, Sidharth starred in Param Sundari, where he shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.