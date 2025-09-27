Qatar Charity's Interventions Reach 5.3Mn Globally In 2025
In the humanitarian field, QC focused its humanitarian efforts on responding to crises and disasters, particularly in Gaza, Sudan and Syria. Nearly 100 humanitarian projects and interventions reached more than 1,623,000 people, with spending surpassing QR145mn. These efforts included comprehensive relief, shelter, education, health, non-food supplies, social cohesion, livelihoods and water and sanitation projects. Gaza received the largest share, with over 1mn beneficiaries while hundreds of thousands in Sudan and Syria benefited from the interventions that improved their living, health and educational conditions.
On the development front, QC continued to implement impactful projects, with 10,064 completed or ongoing initiatives expected to benefit 3.7mn people, at a total cost of nearly QR265mn. These projects span food security, education and culture, economic empowerment, social care, health, social housing, water and sanitation and multi-service centres. This year's notable projects include the rehabilitation and restoration of homes and villages in Syria and the Maryam bint Jassim Bin Ali Al Thani Mosque in Morocco among others.
Through its 'Rofaqa' initiative, QC sponsored more than 225,300 individuals, including orphans, people with special needs, needy families, students and teachers. QC operates through an extensive network of field offices and local and international partners. It recently opened a new office in Lebanon, bringing the total number to 34 offices worldwide.
The organisation has also strengthened its relationships with UN agencies and international organisations through more than 100 co-operation and partnership agreements. These partnerships have enabled QC to implement projects funded by UN agencies and other donors with its field offices meeting the operational standards required to receive such funding.
“QC its sincere gratitude to its generous donors and supporters, whose ongoing contributions have enabled the organisation to reach millions of displaced people and refugees affected by conflict and disaster and to provide relief to those most in need,” the statement said.Qatar Charity
