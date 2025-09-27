PHCC Integrated Medical Team Continues To Provide Impressive Home Healthcare Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The home healthcare services by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is continuing its impressive service while providing multiple services across Qatar.

Dr Durriya Mubarak al-Qahtani, director of Integrated Care and Continuity Care at PHCC, told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the services currently cover 1,490 patients, who receive regular medical assistance from the home healthcare team. The service is provided by an integrated medical team. The team includes a family medicine consultant, a physical therapist, a nutritionist and nursing staff.

“The service is one of the pioneering services PHCC has provided since 2014. This is in line with the National Health Strategy,” she said noting that it is witnessing significant development with a growing demand due to the increasing proportion of elderly people.

The home health care service, according to her, plays a significant role in promoting a healthy lifestyle for elderly people at home and is currently available in 24 health centres across Qatar. The target group of this service is citizens and residents of the Gulf Co-operation Council countries aged 50 or older as well as home-bound patients who are unable to go to health centres due to their medical condition to obtain some of the health services that can be provided at home due to their chronic diseases.

The PHCC official said a plan is currently being discussed to expand the scope of the service to include younger age groups.

“The service was previously directed at patients aged 60 and older and then the needs of patients were met to include those aged 50 and older. Now, there is a move to further reduce this age to include younger age groups who suffer from chronic diseases that prevent them from easily accessing health centres,” she said.

The physiotherapy services are provided by qualified and experienced physiotherapists as part of home care services. Age-related conditions are assessed and a treatment plan is developed according to each patient's individual needs.

The home care physiotherapy services aim to improve and maintain movement and physical activity through muscle strengthening exercises, deep breathing exercises, balance exercises and stretching exercises. They also focus on promoting independence through fall prevention guidelines and providing patients with simple tools to assist with physiotherapy.“The patients and their families are provided with brochures related to their health condition as well as electronic booklets that they can review on their mobile phones. Developing an appropriate treatment plan at home,” she said.

