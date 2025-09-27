Qatar To Deliver Spectacular FIFA Tournaments In 2025: Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA U-17 World Cup Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani affirmed that the committee's partners and sponsors will play a pivotal role in delivering an exceptional hosting experience for the upcoming tournaments in Qatar.
This statement came during a ceremony held Saturday by the organising committee at Stadium 974, where the official sponsors of both tournaments, scheduled to take place in November and December, were announced.
In his speech, HE the minister stated that the committee's partnership with these companies reflects the prestigious status and global reach of these tournaments, which will unite fans from across the region and the world in celebration of their shared passion for football.
During the event, sponsorship agreements were signed with several Qatari companies, including Visit Qatar, the entity responsible for marketing and promoting Qatar's tourism sector, and Qatar Airways, the national carrier of Qatar and a recipient of numerous prestigious awards.
The list of sponsors also includes Media City Qatar, which brings together media firms and content creators, and Aspetar, the world-renowned orthopedic and sports medicine hospital.
The ceremony also featured the announcement of global hospitality firm Beyond Hospitality as the official hospitality provider for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, offering premium packages including hospitality suites and other exclusive experiences for fans attending the highly anticipated sporting event.
Qatar will host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 from December 1 to 18, with matches played across six World Cup stadiums. Sixteen national teams will compete for the title, including nine top-ranked teams that have automatically qualified through FIFA rankings, while 14 others will vie for the remaining seven spots in a qualifying series to be held in Doha this November.
Meanwhile, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from November 3 to 27. This year's edition marks the first of five consecutive annual tournaments to be hosted by Qatar through 2029, featuring 48 national teams, a historic expansion in the tournament's format.
Matches will be held at Aspire Zone's competition complex, with the final set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ signing
