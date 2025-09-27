Saudi artist Shalimar Sharbatly.. Fine against Mortada Mansour is sufficient proof of guilt
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Saudi international artist Shalimar Sharbatly has revealed details of her disputes with Counselor Mortada Mansour, which escalated to the courts and concluded with a ruling in her favor. Sharbatly emphasized her full respect for the Egyptian judiciary, noting that the fine imposed on Mansour—valued at EGP 15,000—constitutes sufficient evidence of guilt and of the offenses committed against her.
In her statements, Sharbatly said: “I would have considered dropping the case if a prison sentence had been issued, as he is an elderly man, and it would be unfair for him to face such a fate behind bars.” She explained that the fine imposed by the court is enough to prove her rights.
These remarks came during an exclusive episode of “Podcast bil Arabi”, in which Sharbatly opened up about her recent challenges, speaking candidly about controversial issues, her relationship with the law, and her perspective on confronting rumors and personal as well as professional challenges.
Sharbatly also clarified that she has not dropped her lawsuit against director Omar Zahran, describing his actions as a “betrayal,” particularly as he was once a close friend. She added: “Forgiveness was possible with Mortada due to his age, but the case with Zahran is different—he is younger and was someone I trusted.”
Discussing how she and her husband, film director Khaled Youssef, have navigated recent crises, Sharbatly stressed that their success was built through long years of effort and hard work, and cannot be shaken by disputes or what she described as “trivial” rumors. She reaffirmed: “The law will always remain the ultimate refuge of justice.”
On recent rumors linked to an alleged incident in the North Coast, Sharbatly remarked: “The artist who spread this rumor insulted her country before anything else, and such behavior is not surprising coming from her.”
These statements shed light on a series of disputes and rumors that have stirred widespread debate in artistic circles in recent months.
