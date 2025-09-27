Prime Minister Pierre To Implement Free Early Childhood Education: Pioneering St Lucia's Education Reform

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Consequent to the policy implementation of the government of Saint Lucia to ensure one university graduate per household , Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security, Philip J Pierre, continues the transformation of the education system, with the guarantee of free early childhood education for every child born in Saint Lucia .

This policy will be implemented“after we've won the next election,” said Prime Minister Pierre, September 21, 2025.“Every child will have an opportunity to go to an early childhood institution so they can be nurtured to take their place in society and be citizens of Saint Lucia.”

“We think there's been a shortage of skills at the kindergarten and preschool level, so the government will make it possible that every child will have access,” prime minister Pierre added:“This is a practical promise that the government will initiate, so that our early childhood learners can be well equipped for the world as they move on to infant and primary schools.”

On January 21, 2025, the Office of the Prime Minister ( OPM ) announced:“The government will pay $50 towards school fees for over 3,400 children enrolled in privately-owned preschools to cover expenses for the first term of the 2024/25 academic year.”

Gaps in education and access to higher education or quality technical apprenticeships can disadvantage students and teenagers. Correcting this is necessary to develop high-quality skills for life and to tackle deep-rooted inequalities in education.

Prime Minister Pierre has set out to deliver a cutting-edge curriculum to ensure students and teenagers across Saint Lucia have options for the future of work, equipped with skilled employment, professional development and continuing education.

With a boost to access early childhood education and participation in the Technical and Vocational Education Training ( TVET ) programme and Creative Economy Grant Fund ( CEGF ), the Pierre administration is expanding opportunities, effecting a cycle of choice that broadens the pathway to success.

A United Nations and Government of Saint Lucia Report – (Transforming Education Summit, National consultations report for Saint Lucia, August 2022,) Section 4.2. recommendations , says:

“ To foster greater collaboration and to mobilise additional resources towards the education sector, stakeholders proffered the following recommendations:

“ Government should continue to make investments in education a top national priority · Conduct research to examine the possibility of imposing an education tax to support the education sector · Forging strategic partnerships with the private sector to harness support for education · Mobilisation of external resources, particularly grant funding to support education · Utilizing skill personnel and workshops in schools to provide paid services to the public as a means of generating revenue, and; ensuring more timely release of funds and other resources to schools. ”

Pioneering St Lucia's education reform

Continuing education and well-timed learning processes make a huge difference in the lives of teenagers, adults, and human resource capability.

The government of Saint Lucia has endeavoured to empower students, parents and guardians to know they are deserving of higher education. No longer will the hindrance of where you live, affordability issues, and young people from underrepresented communities suffer from barriers to accessibility for quality education.

The new task ahead

Saint Lucian students are well-placed to seize opportunities that are accessible to thrive in blue and white-collar jobs, sports, creative industries, vocational and apprenticeships, to unlock education and learn new skills that magnify national planning. Improving the curricula and introducing practical pathways into industry is purposeful. Together, these help create new opportunities for economic development.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM )

The task ahead is cooperation with business leaders, investors and innovators to develop and merge the right talent in the local economy and externally beneficial to the development of Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Pierre's unique education blend is setting the stage for the future, unlocking investment, job creation, and innovation that are prerequisites to building a beautiful and modernised Saint Lucia.

With a policy formulation to transform Saint Lucia's education landscape, the next generation of talent will be ideal to inspire reform, upskill, and transform (legislative and structural) the public service. Subsequently, this will help drive future economic growth for Saint Lucia to thrive in the 21st century.

