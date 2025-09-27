Sweet Ride Carts Launches Seasonal Promotions For Clearwater Beach Visitors

Comfortable golf carts

From family vacations to weddings, corporate events, and weekend getaways, our golf carts add fun and convenience to any experience.

FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Ride Carts, the leading provider of street-legal golf cart rentals on Florida's Gulf Coast, announced a series of seasonal promotions designed to make exploring Clearwater Beach easier and more affordable.Special discounts during the week and other promotions will be available throughout the year. Visitors and locals can benefit from reduced rates, extended rental packages, and complimentary add-ons when booking online. The promotion aims to encourage more people to enjoy Clearwater Beach's beauty, attractions, and events without the challenges of traditional transportation.“Our seasonal offers are all about giving our customers more value and more freedom,” said Craig Cahil, owner of Sweet Ride Carts.“Clearwater Beach is one of Florida's gems, and with our street-legal carts, travelers can get from the pier to the shops to restaurants without worrying about parking or traffic.”The seasonal promotions include reduced daily rates, discounted multi-day packages, and perks such as free extra hours or waived security deposits for early bookings. Renters during this period will continue to receive Sweet Ride's signature free delivery and pickup service anywhere in Clearwater Beach, along with a quick, friendly orientation before heading out.Ideal for families, couples, and groups of friends, Sweet Ride's golf carts are suited for cruising beachside roads, exploring local neighborhoods, and making spontaneous stops along the way. With seating options for both small and large groups, the carts combine fun with practicality.The promotion is expected to be especially popular during peak tourist weekends, local festivals, and holiday events.“Parking is always a challenge in Clearwater Beach, especially during busy times,” noted Craig Cahil.“Sweet Ride carts make it easy to go where travelers want, when they want-no stress, just fun.”Sweet Ride Carts advises those planning a trip to Clearwater Beach to book early in order to secure preferred dates and access these limited-time offers.About Sweet Ride Carts: Sweet Ride Carts is a locally owned and operated rental service specializing in street-legal golf carts for Florida's Gulf Coast communities. Known for free delivery, exceptional customer service, and top-quality vehicles, Sweet Ride Carts transforms everyday transportation into a scenic adventure.For more details on the seasonal promotions or to reserve a Sweet Ride, visit:

