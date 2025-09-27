Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in the UK on an official visit.
NEW YORK - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed that Kuwait's participation in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York achieved exceptional successes.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is positioning itself as a leading cultural and family tourism destination in 2025, Minister of Information, Culture and Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said.
MADRID - United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili praised Kuwait's key role in advancing regional tourism.
KUWAIT - The Moscow Seasons Festival in Kuwait concluded with a dazzling concert by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior personnel have carried out security campaigns in all Kuwait's governorates to maintain law and order and bring fugitives to justice.
MANAMA - The Kuwaiti Naval Force handed over command of the Combined Task Force 152 to the Qatari Amiri Navy during a ceremony held at the central command of the American Naval Forces in Bahrain.
DOHA - The Kuwaiti car racer Dhari Al-Dhafiri of the Inspire Club came third in Class-2 category and the seventh in the general classification of the fourth round of Qatar desert rally.
GAZA - Latest attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip left 77 martyrs and injured 265 Gazans over the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.
NEW YORK - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that Israel's war on Gaza has pushed the Middle East to "the brink of explosion".
TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described as "unacceptable" a Western proposal for his country to hand over all its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in exchange for delaying UN sanctions for months.
ISLAMABAD - At least 17 militants, belonging to "Indian Proxy", were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said military.
NEW DELHI - At least 36 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a political rally in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (end)
