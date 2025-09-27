Talk Fusion Global Launch Ignites In Dubai With Diamond Dr. Tina D. Lewis & Jennifer Mcshane Bary

A Global Movement Led by Visionaries Talk Fusion was founded by Bob Reina, visionary entrepreneur, and his wife Kristie Reina

- Dr Tina D. LewisDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of business communication is here, and it's landing in Dubai. Talk Fusion , the world's most innovative video email platform, will celebrate its Global Launch at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.The high-profile event will be hosted by Diamond Dr. Tina D. Lewis, internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of Global Women Speakers , alongside Jennifer McShane Bary, powerhouse leader of Green Zen . Together, they will unveil the next evolution of communication that is transforming how businesses, leaders, and influencers increase conversions, garner visibility and skyrocket sales.The Innovation That's Redefining BusinessIf email is the past, video email is the revolution. Research shows that video drives up to 8X higher engagement than text. Talk Fusion empowers entrepreneurs and corporations alike to:.Build instant rapport with customers and teams..Skyrocket visibility and conversions across industries..Stand out in the inbox with the ability to track who watched, when, and for how long..Connect across borders, powering communication in 12 major languages including English, Spanish, German, Mandarin, French, Bahasa, Hindi, and Korean - just to name a few.In a business world of constant noise, Talk Fusion and entrepreneurship are the yin and yang of innovation: one provides the technology, the other provides the human drive to succeed.A Global Movement Led by Visionaries, Talk Fusion was founded by Bob Reina, visionary entrepreneur, and his wife Kristie Reina, philanthropist and global leader. Together with their family in Tampa, Florida, they've built not just a company, but a mission-driven enterprise that empowers communities worldwide.With customers and promoters in over 100 countries, Talk Fusion is more than a tech tool - it's a movement. From small businesses to multinational corporations, from charity organizations to influencers, the platform is helping millions be seen, not just read.Dubai: The Global Stage for InnovationIt's no coincidence that this historic launch is set in Dubai, the hub of futuristic innovation, international business, and limitless possibility. At the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, leaders, visionaries, and entrepreneurs will gather for a first-hand experience of the power of video email.Hot News - Be There or Be Left BehindSeats at the Talk Fusion Global Launch in Dubai are limited, and the urgency is real. This is the moment where technology meets humanity, where innovation meets profit, and where global leaders converge to witness the future.Event Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025Venue: Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMAbout Talk FusionFounded by Bob Reina and Kristie Reina, Talk Fusion is the premier video email platform revolutionizing global communication. With a presence in over 100 countries and translations in 12+ languages, Talk Fusion empowers businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals to connect, convert, and captivate like never before.

