Dr. Alicia Renee Dickens And Dr. Cicone Prince Recognized As Certified World Civility Ambassadors And Spokespersons

- Dr. Ruben West, ICN Senior Global Civility AdvisorOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Alicia Renee Dickens and Dr. Cicone Prince , committed practitioners in the field of civility, have been officially recognized as Certified World Civility Ambassadors and Spokespeople for Civility.Ambassadors Dickens and Prince received their training credentials from the Global Civility Leadership Institute. They have dedicated their career to promoting civility and its many components, and their certification as a World Civility Ambassador further solidifies their commitment to this cause. With extensive knowledge and experience, they are well-equipped to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to embrace civility in all aspects of life.As certified World Civility Ambassadors and Spokespeople for Civility, they are both available to present and conduct workshops on civility matters. They offer practical strategies and tools to help individuals and organizations cultivate a culture of civility, respect, and understanding. As both speakers and trainers, their engaging and informative sessions have been well-received by audiences worldwide, and they are eager to spread the message of civility. Collectively, they have hosted events and workshops in various countries and have also recommended numerous individuals globally for awards in recognition of their humanitarian efforts.Dr. Dickens is a Licensed Insurance Agent, Advisor, and Business Growth Strategist who empowers entrepreneurs, executives, and families to build, protect, and scale with confidence. She is the Founder of BRP Enterprises LLC (Believe Results are Possible). She has dual doctorates in Neuropsychology and Business Administration.Dr. Cicone Prince is an International Motivational Speaker, Award-Winning Author, and Personal Development Strategist who helps people take an objective look at themselves. He is the CEO of CiconePrince, whose slogan is“Making Motivation Personal by Introducing You to Yourself.”TM He has an Associate's Degree and a Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering, as well as an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities.After completing their civility training, the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become certified World Civility Ambassadors and Civility Spokespersons. They acknowledged the responsibility of promoting civility globally. The certification cycle is two years with continuing education, speaking engagements, and training requirements for renewal.The Global Civility Leadership Institute (GCLI) was founded by World Civility Ambassador and Humanitarian Diplomat, Dr. Ruben West of the United States.GCLI seeks to promote global understanding, cultivate civility, and offer training programs that foster respectful dialogue and effective communication. The institute's objectives include defining civility, exploring cultural differences, developing effective dialogue skills, and establishing safe spaces for open discussions. Additionally, the institute seeks to encourage active listening, empathy, collaboration, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. By achieving these objectives, participants will develop increased empathy, improved communication skills, and enhanced global citizenship, ultimately becoming ambassadors for civility and promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.The Global Civility Leadership Institute was created to address the need for greater civility, empathy, and understanding in personal and public interactions by providing a platform for education, training, and community-building that fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.To contact one or more of the Certified World Civility Ambassadors and Civility Spokespersons, please visit the Global Civility Leadership Institute contact page . Let us all join hands with these individuals in promoting civility and creating a more respectful and inclusive world for all.

