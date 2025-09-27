Gaza Authorities Warn Against Israeli Claims Of Safe Zones Amid Continued Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The Government Media Office in Gaza expressed deep concern over the false claims by the Israeli occupation forces, which portray central and southern Gaza governorates as "humanitarian and safe" areas, urging residents from Gaza City and northern areas to move there.In a statement on Saturday, the office emphasized that this misleading media narrative sharply contradicts the reality on the ground, noting that since the forced displacement of Gaza City residents began on August 11, the occupation has struck central and southern governorates 133 times with various rockets, bombs, and explosive shells. These attacks have caused numerous civilian casualties in areas falsely labeled as "safe," including the Al-Mawasi area.The statement added that civilians continue to be directly targeted across northern, central, and southern Gaza, highlighting the ongoing campaign of systematic extermination, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement. It urged the international community to intervene immediately to halt these crimes and save the remaining civilians.The office stressed that complicity or lack of accountability for the occupation emboldens further massacres and underlined the urgent need for global action to stop this organized crime against humanity.