Ministers Inspect Youth, Sports Facilities In Aqaba

Aqaba, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Al-Majali visited the the Ministry of Youth's Youth Village Hotel on Saturday, touring its facilities and discussing plans to relaunch it as an investment opportunity to serve both the youth and tourism sectors in the governorate.During his inspection tour, Minister Adwan also visited youth and sports facilities at Al-Hussein Youth Camp, accompanied by ministry and governorate officials.He reviewed the camp's services and called for evaluating the possibility of offering it as a private sector investment opportunity while ensuring that youth activities and programs continue.Adwan stressed that these measures aim to maximize the efficiency of youth facilities, strengthen public-private partnerships, and maintain the core youth-oriented mission of the facilities.The tour included visits to the Youth Directorate, Youth Hostel, and Aqaba youth centers, where the ministers observed programs in arts, music, scouting, health initiatives, and recycling projects.The visit concluded at Prince Hamzah Youth City, where Adwan inspected the facilities' readiness to host sports and youth events, including halls, courts, and swimming pools, emphasizing the importance of upgrading infrastructure to meet youth needs and provide a conducive environment for diverse sports activities.During the visit, Adwan presided over the awards ceremony for the winning female basketball teams, attended by Aqaba Governor Ayman Al-Awaysheh, the Ministry's administrative officials, and Prince Hamzah Youth City Director Ahmad Al-Hassan. He also participated in the graduation of swimming academy trainees and honored medal-winning athletes in various sports, recognizing their achievements in local competitions.The minister confirmed the government's continued support for youth sports talent and praised the city's role in nurturing promising skills. He noted that the Council of Ministers had approved a JD1.8 million project for rehabilitating stadium stands, constructing new administrative facilities, VIP and media entrances, parking, and modern restrooms at Prince Hamzah Youth City. The plan also includes building comprehensive sports fields, including one five-a-side football pitch, two new football fields, and three basketball courts, as part of a broader infrastructure development strategy in Aqaba.Director of Aqaba Youth Directorate Ahmad Al-Hassan emphasized that the government's decisions demonstrate ongoing support for youth programs and enhance Prince Hamzah Youth City's role as a hub for developing and nurturing youth talent.