University Of Jordan Announces Distinguished Researcher Awards For 2024

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The University of Jordan's Council of Deans has decided to award the "Distinguished Researcher at the University of Jordan" prize for the academic year 2024/2025 to two faculty members: Yasmin Zuhair Murad from the School of Engineering, representing the scientific disciplines, and Ra'ed Masa'deh from the School of Business, representing the humanities, in recognition of their outstanding research achievements.The decision was based on recommendations from a committee formed to review applications submitted by faculty members and to conduct a comparative evaluation according to established criteria and standards.Murad told Petra that receiving this distinguished award represents a milestone in her academic and scientific career. She noted that this recognition reflects not only individual effort but also the support of her university and beloved country, Jordan, which provided an enabling and stimulating environment for research and innovation. She added that the achievements of academics and researchers extend the vision of the wise Hashemite leadership, which prioritizes scientific research and excellence to build a better future.Masa'deh expressed his pride in receiving the award, emphasizing that it represents not just recognition but a genuine appreciation of university-level scientific research.The University of Jordan awards this prize annually to support scientific research and encourage excellence and creativity among its faculty. Winners are selected through a nomination and application process based on specific criteria, including the number and quality of published research papers.