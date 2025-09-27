Peshawar High Court Bars Deportation Of Afghan Husbands Of Pakistani Women

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar High Court has restrained the government from deporting Afghan men married to Pakistani women, directing that no individual be expelled until a final decision is made on their citizenship and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) applications.

The court instructed NADRA to process pending applications without delay and expressed concern over the prolonged inaction on such cases. It emphasized that decisions must be made strictly in accordance with the law.

The ruling was issued in light of the landmark Noreen Masood vs State case (December 1, 2023), which established that if either spouse is a Pakistani citizen, the registration of their children cannot be denied.

Applying the same principle, the court ordered that the present case be resolved to ensure the full protection of the legal and fundamental rights of Pakistani women and their Afghan husbands.

Legal experts hailed the decision as a milestone not only for safeguarding the rights of Pakistani women but also for clarifying the legal status of their Afghan spouses.