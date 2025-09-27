Occupiers Announce Conscription Of Young Men In Luhansk Region From Oct 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Luhansk Regional Governor Oleksii Lykohor reported this on Telegram .

"The leader of the so-called 'LPR' has declared a military draft to take place in autumn and winter. Forced mobilization measures, which had never actually stopped, will officially begin on October 1 and continue until the end of the year," Lykohor wrote.

He noted that with the decree of the local "gauleiter," the conscription will now have an official status.

Men born in 2007 and earlier - that is, starting from age 18 - will be subject to conscription.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate