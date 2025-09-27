Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupiers Announce Conscription Of Young Men In Luhansk Region From Oct 1

2025-09-27 07:06:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Luhansk Regional Governor Oleksii Lykohor reported this on Telegram .

"The leader of the so-called 'LPR' has declared a military draft to take place in autumn and winter. Forced mobilization measures, which had never actually stopped, will officially begin on October 1 and continue until the end of the year," Lykohor wrote.

He noted that with the decree of the local "gauleiter," the conscription will now have an official status.

Read also: Ukrainian drones hit three gas distribution stations in occupied Luhansk region

Men born in 2007 and earlier - that is, starting from age 18 - will be subject to conscription.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate

