Moscow Seasons In Kuwait Concludes With Grand Concert By Moscow Symphony Orchestra
By Shahad Kamal
KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Moscow Seasons Festival in Kuwait concluded Saturday with a dazzling concert by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre.
The Moscow Symphony Orchestra delivered a highly anticipated program, conducted by the renowned Maestro Maestro Ivan Rudin.
The performance featured celebrated Russian masterworks, including excerpts from Igor Stravinsky's dramatic ballet 'The Firebird' and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's beloved 'The Nutcracker'.
The concert concluded with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling symphonic suite, 'Scheherazade', which captures the exotic narrative of the 'Arabian Nights' tales.
"This event reflects the excellent relations between the State of Kuwait and the Russian Federation," Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said in a speech, in the presence of the Minister of State for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, at the closing ceremony of the festival.
"It represents a bridge of understanding and communication between the two friendly peoples and promote cultural dialogue based on mutual respect and appreciation for the values of art and creativity."
The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, was the first of its kind in the Middle East and aimed to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Kuwait and Russia by showcasing Moscow's heritage and modern culture.
Minister Al-Mutairi pointed out the Russian Seasons in Kuwait comes as part a series of joint programs and initiatives, the latest of which was the recently-held Kuwait Cultural Week in Moscow, which received widespread positive response and introduced the Russian public to the rich and diverse Kuwaiti culture.
He added that, upon wise directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait is working to enhance cultural and tourism cooperation with its friendly partner, the Russian Federation.
The Culture Minister affirmed that the continuation of such initiatives will deepen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and pave the way for further cooperation in the fields of culture, arts, and tourism, thus serving the common interests and enriching both cultures.
He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Mayor of Moscow for promoting cultural exchange through these major initiatives between the two friendly countries, and to the staff of the Amiri Diwan who organized the event, as well as to all those who contributed to its preparation and organization.
He reiterated his hope for more events that enhance the standing of Kuwait and the Russian Federation as active partners in promoting culture and building bridges between peoples.
For his part, the Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov expressed his pleasure at holding this classical music concert, stating that it reflects the rich heritage of Russian music.
He added that the concert featured top musicians from Moscow, including the distinguished Moscow Symphony Orchestra.
Holding this concert in Kuwait aims to introduce the Kuwaiti public to aspects of Russian culture, the Ambassador said, inviting Kuwaitis to visit Moscow to experience its rich arts and cultural landmarks firsthand.
He affirmed the exceptional nature of Russian-Kuwaiti relations and their continuous progress at various levels. (end)
