Al Kuwait Beat Lebanon's Antonine SC In Arab Clubs Basketball Championship


2025-09-27 07:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Al-Kuwait SC defeated Lebanon's Antonine Club (88-83) in their second match at the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship currently held in Dubai.
Meanwhile, Qadisiya SC lost to the UAE's Al-Nasr (91-88) in a tough encounter that was settled in the final minutes.
The tournament continues until October 7, with the participation of 16 leading Arab clubs, including Kuwait's Qadisiya and Kazma, alongside teams from the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Libya, and Oman. (end)
