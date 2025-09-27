The Unexpected Rise Of Houseplants In U.S. Homes: Experts Say It's More Than Decor

Keeping Loved Ones Safe Starts at Home – A Family Embraces Smarter Living in a Safer Neighborhood

- Emily Johnson, Senior Editor, BuildLikeNewNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's fast-paced world, many Americans are beginning to see their homes in a new light-not just as a place of comfort, but as a space that needs constant attention for safety. While we're quick to lock the front door, we often miss the less obvious dangers lurking inside and around the house.From break-ins to accidental falls and house fires, the risks are real-and growing. That's why homeowners across the U.S. are starting to rethink what“safe” really means.According to experts at BuildLikeNew , a U.S.-based home improvement and safety platform, small changes-like securing windows, decluttering hallways, or installing motion lights-can significantly reduce risks. Their new Home Safety Awareness Initiative offers everyday families free, expert-backed tips to make smarter choices at home.The Real Dangers Lurking at HomeMany homeowners believe that security begins and ends at the front door. But data tells a different story.According to FBI statistics, more than 1 million burglaries each year in America, with burglary forming a major component of property crime.“While the burglary figures cause concern, what's less often emphasized are the internal dangers: each year more than 14 million Americans aged 65+ report falls, leading to nearly 9 million injuries. Add to that the fact that electrical malfunctions spark nearly 24,000 residential fires annually in the U.S., and the picture of hidden household risk becomes sharper.”Simple habits, like leaving stairs poorly lit, skipping smoke detector checks, or stacking items near heat sources, continue to result in thousands of preventable accidents. Unfortunately, many families don't take action until after a close call.Home safety is not just about defense against crime, but also about protecting loved ones from internal hazards. In a culture that celebrates tech upgrades and aesthetic makeovers, safety should be just as high on the priority list.Small Upgrades, Big ProtectionWhen it comes to home safety, the smallest upgrades often make the biggest difference. You don't always need expensive systems or complex renovations. In fact, many high-impact safety improvements are simple, affordable-or even free.Adding a few common-sense features can significantly boost your home's defense. For instance, installing motion sensor lights near entrances and driveways not only deters unwanted visitors but also prevents nighttime accidents. Trimming tall bushes around windows eliminates potential hiding spots for intruders. And while often ignored, securing external power meters can help prevent energy theft and tampering.Another surprisingly effective tip? Gravel pathways. The sound of footsteps on gravel creates a natural alert system, giving homeowners and even neighbors a heads-up if someone is approaching uninvited.Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, these proactive steps can greatly reduce your home's vulnerability-and they take less than a weekend to implement.Room-by-Room: Your Family's Essential Home Safety ChecklistWhile outdoor upgrades help protect against intrusions, many of the most dangerous risks begin inside the home. Faulty wiring, overloaded outlets, unsecured entry points, or even neglected sheds can become sources of fires, shocks, or security breaches.That's why it helps to walk through each room with a fresh perspective. Start by checking if any appliances are drawing unexpected power. Look for exposed wires, aging fuse boxes, or unusual heat near sockets. Don't forget outdoor lighting, detached garages, or backup generators-they're often left unchecked.“Most homeowners wait for a problem before reacting. But proactive checks can prevent thousands in damages and days of disruption,” say the experts at BuildLikeNew.For those unsure where to begin, this 9 Steps to Protect Your Home offers a room-by-room breakdown-helping you spot small issues before they snowball into costly emergencies.Smart Tech Without the ComplexityHome safety doesn't have to be high-tech-or high effort. Many Americans are now turning to simple smart devices that require no apps, subscriptions, or complicated setup.From motion-detecting bulbs and leak sensors to battery-powered doorbell cameras, these gadgets offer quick wins for homeowners. They integrate seamlessly into daily routines, especially for seniors and families who may not be comfortable managing complex systems. It's about layering protection, not creating confusion.Even a smart plug that turns off appliances remotely can prevent fire hazards-without needing a tech manual.Safety Without Fear – A Mission Rooted in SupportIn today's world, safety awareness can sometimes come across as alarmist. But the message behind this movement is different-it's about building confidence, not panic.“We want to empower families-not scare them,” said Emily Johnson, Editor at BuildLikeNew.“These are small changes that create real peace of mind.”Whether it's checking your power meter, adding lights, or securing windows, it's all about proactive care-steps that help people feel safer in the place they call home.About BuildLikeNewBuildLikeNew is a U.S.-based home improvement and safety awareness platform that helps families make smarter, safer decisions. From expert-backed checklists to practical DIY tips, the platform delivers free, easy-to-understand resources for homeowners and renters alike.With a focus on simplicity, safety, and peace of mind, it's a growing destination for anyone looking to protect their home-without the stress or the sales pitch.

