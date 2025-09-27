1ST ROAD TO GIVE KHAO LAK 2025

Road to Give Khao Lak 2025

Marriott Bonvoy® is proud to announce the launch of“Road to Give Khao Lak 2025,” a charity run which will raise funds for Baan Than Namchai Foundation.

- Abhimanyu Singh, Area General ManagerKHAO LAK, THAILAND, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marriott Bonvoyis proud to announce the launch of“Road to Give Khao Lak 2025,” a meaningful charity run along the stunning shores of Lam Pakarang Beach which will raise funds to support the Baan Than Namchai Foundation , an outstanding local charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of local children. Organized by the Marriott Thailand Business Council, this year's event is proudly co-hosted by JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa , and Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa. Hotel associates, their families, owners, cherished guests, key partners, and local people in Khao Lak – and the broader Phang Nga community – can come together and enjoy a joyous occasion that blends physical wellness and friendly competition with social integration and charitable fundraising. Participants can choose from two events: a 4km Fun Run (priced at THB 300) and a 10km Mini Marathon (THB 400).Commemorative T-shirts are also available, giving runners a lasting memento of the day. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Baan Than Namchai Foundation, which provides education, healthcare, and essential resources to disadvantaged children, helping to build brighter futures for young people across the region.This initiative forms part of Serve360, Marriott's global sustainability and social impact platform which is committed to“Doing Good in Every Direction.”“The Road to Give is a true reflection of Marriott's spirit of serving our communities,” said Abhimanyu Singh, Area General Manager – Southern Thailand, Marriott International.“By bringing together our associates, guests, partners, and neighbors in Khao Lak, we not only promote wellness but also create meaningful change for the children supported by the Baan Than Namchai Foundation.”Event Details:Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025Location: Lam Pakarang Beach, Khao Lak, Phang-NgaCategories: 4km Fun Run / 10km Mini MarathonBeneficiary: Baan Than Namchai FoundationTo register for the Road to Give Khao Lak 2025, please visit soft/run/road-to-give-khaolak-2025

