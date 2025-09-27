Bitwise CEO Predicts $1 Trillion Inflows For Solana ETF Approval

- Multiple firms filed amended Solana ETF applications with staking, with analysts projecting mid-October approvals

%Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has voiced optimism over the possible market reception of U.S.-listed %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL ) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Horsley's remarks follow growing anticipation that regulators could approve several Solana ETF applications, with filings currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a recent post on X, Horsley referenced inflows of $60 million into Bitwise's Solana staking exchange-traded product in Europe over the past week. He described Solana as being "on people's minds."

When asked by an X user about his expectations for inflows once U.S. Solana ETFs are approved, Horsley responded with "$1 trillion first day," before adding that activity on the following day was uncertain. The comment underscored expectations of institutional demand for Solana-related investment products.

Regulatory Filings Under Review

Asset managers including Bitwise, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, CoinShares, VanEck, and Canary Capital recently filed amended S-1 registration statements with the SEC for spot Solana ETFs. The S-1 form is a detailed filing that discloses financial information, risk factors, and the securities being offered. Notably, the amended submissions include provisions for staking, a feature that would allow funds to earn rewards on Solana holdings.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, noted that multiple amended filings submitted on the same day could indicate coordination between issuers and regulators. He said the SEC could grant approvals within the next two weeks, suggesting mid-October as a possible timeline. Geraci described the moment as another "flurry" of activity in crypto ETF applications, citing parallels with the pathway that led to Bitcoin ETF approvals.

Broader ETF Developments

Analysts also pointed to broader regulatory momentum for crypto ETFs. Geraci highlighted the SEC's recent decision to approve generic listing standards for digital asset funds and the filing of the first Hyperliquid ETF application as factors contributing to expectations for October.

He stated that market participants should "get ready for October," framing the coming weeks as significant for the digital asset sector.