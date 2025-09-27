Ecer Showcases Smart Logistics Solutions At The International Logistics & Supply Chain Expo
The 19th International Logistics & Supply Chain Expo
Ecer Exhibition Booth
Ecer staff with Russian buyers
Ecer staff with American buyersBEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the China International Logistics and Supply Chain Fair (CILF) kicked off in Shenzhen, with Ecer making a notable appearance, showcasing its smart logistics solutions.
As a leading global B2B platform , Ecer is dedicated to building a comprehensive B2B ecosystem, providing enterprises with one-stop, end-to-end services. International logistics plays a critical role in global expansion, and Ecer has integrated premium logistics resources to deliver efficient, reliable international logistics solutions that help exporters optimize processes, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce costs.
Focused on the digitalization of China's export trade , Ecer has served more than 40,000 Chinese exporters, connecting them with buyers across 150+ countries and regions, and facilitating over USD 20 billion in annual procurement transactions. Ecer has become an essential bridge linking global buyers with quality Chinese suppliers.
