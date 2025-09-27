LG Reaffirms Universal Value Of Life Through AI-Powered Brand Campaign

LG's Radio Optimism Campaign Inspires People to Share Their Love with Family and Loved Ones Through One-of-a-Kind AI Songs







DUBAI, SEPTEMBER, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) today announced the success of its AI-powered Radio Optimism campaign, which revealed a universal truth: despite the rapid advances in technology, love and gratitude toward family and loved ones remain life's foremost priorities. Available in six languages, the creative platform inspired people globally to create more than 700,000 personalized songs. These AI-generated tracks – listened to and shared over 1.5 million times – underscored the enduring importance of human connection across cultures. Designed to counter the sense of disconnection often associated with social media, Radio Optimism invited users to write a message to a loved one, select a genre and vibe, and generate a one-of-a-kind AI song. By turning music into a heartfelt gesture, the campaign brought LG's Life's Good brand promise into the digital spaces where people most often connect.

Expressions of love proved most prominent, appearing in over 30 percent of the songs, followed by messages of gratitude and encouragement. Family emerged as the most frequent recipient, followed by friends, reaffirming that when it comes to care and affection, people turn first to those closest to them. The campaign drew an overwhelming response, generating over 30 million social engagements worldwide and 2.4 billion views of its content. Partnerships with global and local influencers amplified its reach, including Australian father-daughter duo Ben and Zara, who created a special birthday song for Ben's son, and Brazilian creator Jessie Shen, who created a touching song for her partner. The campaign also captured unique cultural moments, such as sports fans crafting team anthems and pet owners dedicating songs to their companions, illustrating the evolving ways people express and share what matters most.