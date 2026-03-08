Rare 'DD 6' Number Plate Sold For Dh37 Million At Dubai's 'Most Noble Number' Auction

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 12:37 AM UPDATED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 8:48 AM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



Share:







The charity auction, organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), featured a range of exclusive vehicle plates and premium mobile numbersAdd as a preferredsource on Google

A rare Dubai vehicle number plate, DD 6, was sold for Dh37 million at the 'Most Noble Number' charity auction held in Dubai on Saturday, becoming the highest-valued item of the evening as bidders competed fiercely for the coveted plate.

The auction, organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), featured a range of exclusive vehicle plates and premium mobile numbers. The event was held in support of the Edge of Life campaign launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Recommended For You UAE's e& announces special offers for customers affected by regional conflict Iranian attack hits hotel, 2 residential buildings in Bahrain; no casualties reported

The bidding for the DD 6 plate quickly escalated as multiple participants raised their paddles rapidly. Within minutes, the price climbed into tens of millions before finally closing at Dh37 million, drawing applause from the audience as the screen flashed 'sold' and celebratory confetti filled the hall.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several other number plates drew intense bidding throughout the evening. The plate DD 99 triggered a fast bidding war soon after it appeared on the screen. The auction started at Dh1 million , but bids quickly doubled as paddles rose across the hall. Within seconds, the price jumped to Dh8 million before finally closing at Dh8.9 million .

Another popular plate, DD 25 , began at Dh4 million and sold for Dh6.4 million after several rounds of bidding.

Meanwhile, plates DD 100 and DD 999 each sold for Dh5.1 million, attracting strong interest from bidders competing for rare vehicle numbers.

Premium mobile numbers also caught the audience's attention. The number 058 0000000 became the most expensive phone number of the evening, selling for Dh4.5 million after bids quickly passed the million-dirham mark.

Several other mobile numbers were auctioned as well. The number 058 0000007 sold for Dh350,000, while 058 0000003 went for Dh300,000. Another number, 050 0000024, which started at Dh30,000, sold for Dh200,000.

Meanwhile, 050 0000063 sold for Dh150,000, and 050 0000012 went for Dh500,000 during the auction.

The 'Most Noble Number' auction was held in support of the Edge of Life campaign launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to provide life-saving support to millions of children suffering from malnutrition around the world.

During the event, the Aga Khan Foundation announced a $100 million (Dh367 million) commitment over the next five years to combat malnutrition as part of the Edge of Life campaign.

“Malnutrition remains one of the greatest barriers to human development, undermining the health, potential and dignity of millions of children and families. Addressing this challenge requires sustained commitment and collective action across sectors and societies,” said Prince Rahim Aga Khan V.



Dubai's RTA to auction 300 premium vehicle number plates on Feb 9

Watch: RTA licence plate auction raises highest ever amount at over Dh109 million Luxury Dubai plate BB 88 sold for Dh14 million as auction revenue nears Dh98 million

ALSO READ