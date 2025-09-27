Dubai Government Human Resources Department Concludes Participation In Ru'ya Careers 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) successfully concluded its participation in the 24edition of Ru'ya Careers UAE, which was held from September 23 to 25, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event was organised under the theme 'Future Tributaries', garnering extensive participation from government and private entities.

This participation is in line with DGHR's efforts to anticipate the future of jobs amidst the rapid transformations in the labour market, which has been driven by the expanding use of AI and latest technological innovations. It further aims to highlight the significance of enhancing digital skills and abilities pertaining to emerging technologies, which are the fundamental pillars for readiness for the future and improved competitiveness for national talents. This seamlessly aligns with the UAE's strategic vision to move towards an innovative and youth-driven knowledge economy that is updated with the evolving needs for sustainable development.

In addition to signing cooperation agreements with a various participating entities, the Dubai Government stand, organised by DGHR, featured curated workshops and mentorship sessions for the Emirati youth. The key goals of the initiative is to enhance relationships, expand career empowerment pathways, along with promoting and certifying national competences for the future labour market. Senior officials and dignitaries also visited the stand to scrutinise the innovative projects and high-quality services provided by the participating entities.

This year's edition witnessed a unique area dedicated to DGHR for inclusive employment of People of Determination, further reflecting the organisation's commitment to inclusive employment. Dubai's dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all talents was reflected by the initiatives and job opportunities that enable them to participate effectively in the labour market.

DGHR's participation in the exhibition is a testament to Dubai's future ambitions in the fields of employment and human development, which aim to empower national competencies to engage in vital sectors including technology, innovation, sustainability, health, and education. It further reaffirms the DGHR's commitment to reinforcing its key role in leading career empowerment efforts and ensuring a promising future for national talents, further enhancing their ability to compete and innovate within a global economy based on knowledge and technology.