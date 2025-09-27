Binghatti Holding's Inaugural USD 500 Million Green Sukuk 4.3X Oversubscribed
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Binghatti's Regulation S Green Sukuk priced with a profit rate of 7.750%
-
USD 500 million green sukuk issued under its USD 1.5 billion programme
The green sukuk attracted demand from international investors, with close to 50% of the orderbook coming from outside the UAE
The company's development pipeline was further reinforced by the recent acquisition of ca. 9 million sq. ft. mega plot in Nad Al Sheba 1, which will host Binghatti's first master-planned community, with a projected development value of over AED 25 billion.
