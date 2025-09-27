Statement From Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler On Waiving Of Some Motor Vehicle Regulations To Help Farmers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler released the following statement regarding Gov. Josh Stein's issuance of Executive Order 26 in advance of potential tropical storms and heavy rains moving across North Carolina:

“Storm activity is high with the potential to cause localized flooding depending on the ultimate track of these storms in the Atlantic. I know farmers are busy harvesting the crops they can while keeping an eye on the weather forecasts and preparing for the possibility of heavy rains and potential flooding. The waiver of these specific ag-related motor vehicle regulations is a big help to farmers readying their farms for bad weather.

“I want to be sure our farmers know the Governor has directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily suspend weighing vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry, feed and crops in the state.

“This Executive Order will allow our farmers the opportunity to harvest as much of their crops as they can before the storm hits and will help ensure that livestock, poultry, crops and feed can be moved as needed. The order also temporarily suspends the maximum hours of service for drivers.

“Take the steps you can now to be prepared. Check your generators, fuel and emergency kits. We don't know yet what impact this storm will have on our state. But we do know that preparation saves lives and protects property.”

