Iran's NSA Visits Lebanon For Nasrallah Anniversary

File photo

Beirut- A top Iranian security official called on regional countries on Saturday to put their differences aside and cooperate closely as they face what he called“Israel's conspiracies.”

Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, spoke in Beirut, where he arrived earlier Saturday to attend the anniversary of Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Iran has been the main backer of Hezbollah over the past four decades, supplying it with weapons and money that have turned it into one of the most powerful guerilla groups in the region. But Hezbollah suffered heavy losses in a 14-month war with Israel, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire in November, with many of its political and military commanders killed in Israeli strikes.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict began the day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel from Lebanon in to ease pressure on Hamas and the Palestinians.

In June, Israel launched airstrikes in Iran, triggering a 12-day war between the two countries that killed several key Iranian military commanders and targeted its arsenal of ballistic missiles while decimating the country's air defences.