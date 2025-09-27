29 People Killed In Stampede At Vijay's Karur Rally

Representational Photo

Chennai/Karur- Twenty-nine people died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally here on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

According to him, 29 persons were brought dead and over 45 are under treatment. Meanwhile, the chief minister convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation.

PM Modi, condoling the deaths, said:“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”

According to officials, at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was actually addressing the rally and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals.

“Information from Karur is worrisome,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said after the hospitalisation of several people.

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.