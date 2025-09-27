NGT Orders Fresh Fines For Doodh Ganga Pollution

File photo

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

New Delhi – The J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that environmental compensation will be imposed on the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the municipal councils of Chadoora and Budgam within six weeks, following reports of persistent pollution in the Doodh Ganga stream and Mamath Kul.

Officials cited ongoing contamination along stretches of Doodh Ganga in Srinagar and Chadoora, alongside Budgam's Mamath Kul, noting that untreated sewage and waste continue to affect water quality despite previous penalties.

The NGT has also pressed the Commissioner Secretary of the J&K Environment and Forest Department for a clear timeline on the construction of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) along the river. These plants are intended to address long-standing pollution and ensure 100 percent household connectivity.

Government counsel requested time to respond to allegations that illegal mining over the past three to four years weakened river embankments, leading to landslides and breaches in three irrigation channels-Kralpur Kul, Doyan Kul, and Masar Kul-which irrigate more than 5,000 kanals of farmland.