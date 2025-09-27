Zelensky: Parliamentary Elections In Moldova Pose Risk For Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a briefing when asked about the elections in Moldova, Ukrinform reports.

"I believe Europe faces risks. We cannot simply say that these elections are Moldova's internal affair, because Moldova is a future member of the EU, and its territory borders European countries. The Russians are very eager to influence Moldova. It all begins with politics - we've been through this ourselves. If they secure their own parties in parliament, the next step is having their own government, and eventually their own president. After that comes a military presence. This is exactly the direction Russia is pursuing," Zelensky said.

He added that Moldova's current pro-European president, Maia Sandu, respects Ukraine's sovereignty. However, a change of political forces in Moldova's parliament could also bring shifts in the country's policy.

In this context, Zelensky mentioned the self-proclaimed Transnistrian republic.

"If Transnistria and the people leading this territory are quiet today, it's because they fear us - they received clear signals from us at the start of the war. There were a couple of shots fired from Transnistria, and they received a strong warning, which is why they remain silent. On the other hand, Moldova currently has a pro-European president. But if Moldova's politics turn pro-Russian, then those who are quiet now could become loud, because several thousand Russian troops are stationed there [in Transnistria]," Zelensky said.

As reported, parliamentary elections will take place in Moldova on September 28.

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Technologies Doina Nistor accused Russia of a cyberattack on the Central Election Commission just days before the vote.