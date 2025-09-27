Netherlands Hosts Event On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands organized an artistic and musical memorial evening to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day, the Embassy told Trend .

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the local public, and Azerbaijani and Turkish communities in the country.

The ceremony began with the playing of Azerbaijan's national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzada, spoke about the special significance of Remembrance Day in the nation's modern history. He emphasized that the day reflects respect for the eternal memory of martyrs and the people's commitment to their heroic legacy.

The ambassador highlighted the heavy consequences of Armenia's thirty-year military aggression, stressing that Azerbaijan never reconciled with the occupation and, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, mobilized all political, diplomatic, economic, and military resources to secure victory. He also recalled the Patriotic War, describing how the Azerbaijani Army, under the command of the Supreme Commander, united the nation's will and strength, achieving a historic victory that embodies national pride and determination.

Ahmadzada further noted that anti-terror measures in 2023 fully restored the country's sovereignty, reaffirmed international law and historical justice, and established a new regional reality, with 2025 declared the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the historic outcomes of the Washington summit, reconstruction in liberated territories, and the successful implementation of the“Great Return” policy, concluding with gratitude toward martyrs and wishes for the recovery of wounded veterans.

Elsevar Mammadov, coordinator of the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijani Coordination Council, underscored that the heroism of martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and territorial integrity will remain in the memory of all Azerbaijanis. He praised the Azerbaijani Army under President Ilham Aliyev for writing a glorious chapter in national history and emphasized that Azerbaijani communities in Europe continue to stand with the country, actively supporting justice and honoring the memory of the martyrs.

The event featured video presentations on Remembrance Day, President Ilham Aliyev's messages, the 44-day Second Karabakh War, and the heroes of martyrdom, complemented by live performances from Azerbaijani and Turkish musicians in the Netherlands, creating an emotionally powerful and memorable experience for all participants.