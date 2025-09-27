Jordanian Fighter Nawras Abzakh Reaches MMA PFL Final In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Jordanian fighter Nawras Abzakh achieved a major milestone today by defeating French champion Mokhtar Benkaci in the semifinals of the MENA's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Professional Fighters League (PFL) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing his spot in the championship final.Abzakh dominated the fight from the start, showcasing his striking and submission skills to control the match against one of the top competitors in his weight class.The Jordanian fighter boasts an impressive professional record with 14 wins, including seven consecutive victories. He has also claimed several regional titles, notably the Desert Force Arabia Championship belt and the UAE Professional Fighters Championship belt, establishing himself as one of the leading Arab fighters on the global stage.This historic victory elevates Jordan's presence in international competitions and brings Abzakh a significant step closer to achieving an unprecedented feat in the league's final.