Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Session Titled Dubai: A Journey Through Tourism And Cultural Transformation'

Dubai, UAE, 27 September 2025: To celebrate World Tourism Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a panel discussion titled “Dubai: A Journey Through Tourism and Culture Transformation”. Moderated by tourism guidance expert and consultant Sultan Karrani, the session was attended by experts as well as tourism and culture lovers and enthusiasts.

The discussion highlighted the pivotal role of tourism in shaping the identity of modern Dubai and positioning the emirate as a global bridge that connects cultures and celebrates diversity. The session explored the impact of tourism on local communities—particularly lifestyle changes—and how these transformations have influenced the national and social identity of residents. The session also examined the contribution of cultural events and festivals in enhancing Dubai's global image as a premier tourism destination

Furthermore, the session highlighted the vital role of tour guides, who serve as ambassadors of national identity to visitors. Their responsibility goes beyond introducing landmarks to narrating the country's history, culture, and values of hospitality. Karrani emphasised that being a tour guide requires passion for knowledge, fluency in multiple languages, deep understanding of local history, and official licensing from relevant authorities. He described tour guides as a key link between visitors and destinations, leaving a lasting impression of the community's values.

On the other hand, Karrani stressed the importance of striking a balance between preserving Emirati cultural heritage and identity and embracing global experiences. He noted that Dubai's success in this regard stems from a comprehensive strategic vision that anticipates the future and places tourism at the heart of sustainable development.

The session also shed light on the contribution of local communities in supporting the tourism sector through real-life stories and experiences, and how these efforts shape future generations' awareness and strengthen their cultural identity.

The event concluded with words of thanks and appreciation to the participants and audience. Attendees highlighted that tourism in Dubai has become a cultural and civilisational driver that reflects the city's identity and bolsters its global presence.

