UAE Citizens To Get Visa-Free Entry To Trinidad And Tobago

UAE signed a mutual visa waiver agreement with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, in a meeting between top officials of the two countries.

Under the agreement, UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, and "mission" passports are exempt from entry visa requirements to Trinidad and Tobago.

Recommended For You

Trinidad and Tobago citizens holding diplomatic and official passports are also exempt from entry visa requirements to the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The waiver was signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caribbean Affairs for Trinidad and Tobago.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, in the presence of Sean, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, and investment, in addition to reviewing a number of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's aspiration to consolidate growing and advanced bilateral relations with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.