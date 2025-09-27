Elderly Women Care Club Opens In Old Souq Al Wakra

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the efforts of the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, to expand its services and enhance the quality of life for the elderly, an elderly care club was recently opened in Al Wakra City, in cooperation with the Private Engineering Office. It serves elderly women in the southern region of the country.

The club is a valuable addition to the center's day clubs. Located in the Old Souq Al Wakra, it features a traditional architectural style that reflects Qatari authenticity and provides members with a traditional social environment through traditional rooms designed with a cultural and social character that fosters a sense of belonging.

The opening of the club came in response to the southern region's need for specialized and comprehensive services that address the quality of life for the elderly.

The Al Wakra Club provides an integrated social, health, and cultural environment that aims to enhance community communication and enable the seniors to engage in their daily activities in a safe and stimulating environment.

The club offers a diverse range of programs, including sports activities, health and awareness workshops, cultural events, and educational programs specifically designed to meet the interests and needs of senior ladies. It also contributes to creating a collaborative environment that enhances their sense of inclusion and productivity.

In this context, Sheikha Ahmed Al-Hareeb, Director of Awareness and Community Outreach at the Ehsan Center, stated:

"The seniors club in the Old Souq Al Wakra embodies Ehsan Center's commitment to expanding its services to all areas of the country, especially those in need of specialized community facilities. Ehsan Center currently includes four clubs: three for women and one for men. Through these clubs, we aim to create an environment that encourages our elderly mothers and fathers to be active, interactive, and engaged, ensuring they live dignified lives filled with giving and communication."

She emphasised that the opening of the club is an important step in expanding community clubs across the country, ensuring that the center's services reach the largest possible segment of the elderly. This supports the center's vision of being a leader in enriching the lives of the elderly within a supportive environment, empowering them, and enhancing their participation in community development.

She added that the club opens its doors to mothers who are members of the Ehsan Center from 8am to 12pm, all working days.

Regarding the conditions for joining Ehsan Clubs, Sheikha Ahmed Al-Hareeb explained that applications are open to all citizens and residents aged 60 and over, provided that their residency is valid for non-Qataris. A health report detailing the illnesses the applicant suffers from is also required, provided that their condition is stable and does not require direct medical supervision. Registration requires completing an application form to join the day club and attaching the necessary supporting documents. This can be done through the Ehsan Center's website or by visiting the center's club headquarters.