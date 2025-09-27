HAL Gets Rs 62,370 Cr Mandate To Deliver 97 LCA Mk1a Jets

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes).

The deal, finalised on September 25, 2025, includes 68 fighter aircraft and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to begin in 2027–28 and will be completed within six years.

The aircraft will feature an indigenous content of more than 64 percent, with 67 new items incorporated beyond those in the earlier LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

Key enhancements include the integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and indigenous control surface actuators, strengthening India's efforts toward self-reliance in defence production.

The programme is supported by a vendor network of nearly 105 Indian companies engaged in the manufacture of detailed components.

According to MoD estimates, the production phase is expected to generate around 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually over six years, providing a significant boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

The acquisition falls under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, underscoring the government's emphasis on indigenisation.

The LCA Mk1A, the most advanced variant of the indigenously designed and manufactured fighter aircraft, is expected to serve as a versatile and potent platform for meeting the Indian Air Force's operational requirements.

