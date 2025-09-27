Snow Closes Many Swiss Mountain Passes
-
Deutsch
de
Zahlreiche Bergpässe wegen Schnee gesperrt
Original
Read more: Zahlreiche Bergpässe wegen Schnee gesperr
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Furka, Gotthard, Grimsel, Nufenen, Pragel, San Bernardino and Susten passes were closed for safety reasons, according to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on Saturday afternoon. The winter closure on these routes usually takes place between November and May or June.
There were occasional traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel during these restrictions. The time lost travelling south was up to one and a half hours, and up to one hour and 20 minutes travelling north. The TCS recommended the alternative route via the San Bernardino tunnel.Snow in the Alps
The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) had forecast a snow line between 1,600 and 2,000 metres for Saturday. Above that, up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow is expected by the evening, especially in the central Alps.
This snowfall was brought about by a so-called high-altitude low, as MeteoSwiss explained on its website. It settled over the Alps last Monday and has remained almost stationary since then. However, this will not be the case for long: this weather situation is expected to move southeastwards over the course of Saturday.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Research frontiers Switzerland offers no lifeboat to US scientists Read more: Switzerland offers no lifeboat to US scientist
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment