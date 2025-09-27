Hundreds Demonstrate Against Swiss Wolf Culls
Many of the participants appeared in red clothing. Many of them had a dog with them, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. Speeches were made calling for the cessation of wolf culls, interspersed with drumming.
The national rally was organised by the“Committee Against Wolf Culls”. It was supported by several organisations, including Wildlife Protection Switzerland and Tier im Fokus.
According to the committee, a“cruel and undemocratic game is being played in Switzerland under the guise of management”. Wolf pups are being“taken” almost arbitrarily and a wolf massacre is taking place.
The Swiss Animal Protection STS had already issued a statement to the public on Friday. It expressed its“deep dismay” at the latest decision by the Federal Office for the Environment to authorise wolf culls in 21 packs.
"This measure is not a sustainable solution," the STS continued. It even harbours considerable risks for the stability of wolf packs and the protection of livestock in Switzerland.
