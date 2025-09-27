Telangana To Emerge As India's Aerospace Capital: Minister Sridhar
The state government, he added, already has a clear strategy focused on enhancing its aerospace ecosystem to seize global opportunities.
Speaking at a brainstorming session organised jointly with the FICCI Telangana Aerospace and Defence Committee, Sridhar outlined several ambitious plans.
These include the development of a Phase-2 Aerospace & Defence Cluster meeting international standards, along with the establishment of an Aerospace MSME Park.
Hyderabad is also slated to become a Green Aviation Hub, promoting developments in drone technologies as well as green aviation fuels.
To fast-track industrial growth, a special task force comprising government officials, industry leaders, and subject-matter experts will be set up. Its role will be to oversee approvals and resolve bottlenecks that slow progress.
A key challenge identified is the shortage of skilled manpower. Minister Sridhar called on aerospace firms to collaborate with technical institutions-like Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges-to nurture a workforce capable of competing at an international level.
With active industry participation, he believes youth in Telangana can be equipped as globally capable professionals.
These initiatives underline Telangana's push to not only strengthen its aerospace sector, but also to attract investment and innovation - setting the stage for the state to rival established hubs and become the go-to destination for aerospace and defence in India.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment