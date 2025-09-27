Telangana To Emerge As India's Aerospace Capital: Minister Sridhar

MENAFN - KNN India)Telangana is on course to become the aerospace capital of India, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Friday.

The state government, he added, already has a clear strategy focused on enhancing its aerospace ecosystem to seize global opportunities.

Speaking at a brainstorming session organised jointly with the FICCI Telangana Aerospace and Defence Committee, Sridhar outlined several ambitious plans.

These include the development of a Phase-2 Aerospace & Defence Cluster meeting international standards, along with the establishment of an Aerospace MSME Park.

Hyderabad is also slated to become a Green Aviation Hub, promoting developments in drone technologies as well as green aviation fuels.

To fast-track industrial growth, a special task force comprising government officials, industry leaders, and subject-matter experts will be set up. Its role will be to oversee approvals and resolve bottlenecks that slow progress.

A key challenge identified is the shortage of skilled manpower. Minister Sridhar called on aerospace firms to collaborate with technical institutions-like Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges-to nurture a workforce capable of competing at an international level.

With active industry participation, he believes youth in Telangana can be equipped as globally capable professionals.

These initiatives underline Telangana's push to not only strengthen its aerospace sector, but also to attract investment and innovation - setting the stage for the state to rival established hubs and become the go-to destination for aerospace and defence in India.

(KNN Bureau)