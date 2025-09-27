Supreme Court Allows Production Of Green Crackers Outside Delhi NCR

MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday permitted manufacturers with valid approvals from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to produce green crackers.

However, the bench clarified that these crackers cannot be sold in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) until further orders. The case is scheduled for the next hearing on October 8.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) emphasized the need for caution. They suggested that the composition of green crackers should be verified and approved before allowing large-scale production and sale.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai questioned whether the Pollution Control Board (PCB) had any system to regulate these products. The government's counsel responded that NEERI treats green crackers as a one-time tested product, with no ongoing market checks.

Manufacturers' representatives argued that their factories have remained closed for a year due to restrictions. Senior advocate K. Parameshwar requested permission to sell approved green crackers in other parts of the country, not Delhi-NCR.“We are not asking for a carte blanche order,” he said.

The bench pointed out enforcement gaps.“This ban is hardly being followed,” CJI Gavai noted. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, added that CAQM reports indicate no mechanism exists in the market to monitor green crackers, yet removal of restrictions is being sought.

The CJI stressed the need for a balanced approach, considering both public health concerns and the livelihood of those working in the fireworks industry.

Earlier this month, the SC had asked CAQM and NEERI to submit reports following a plea by the cracker manufacturers' association.

The association argued that the blanket ban threatened the industry and the livelihoods of millions. They expressed willingness to follow any green standards prescribed by expert bodies.

(KNN Bureau)