Saudi Arabia Unveils Strategic Preparations For Haj 1447 Season
The ministry confirmed coordination with representatives from over 60 countries through their respective Haj offices in preparation for the next season.
It also held more than 50 meetings with relevant authorities and Haj offices to launch the Saudi Buses initiative, designed to improve transportation efficiency for pilgrims.
Additionally, the Nusuk Massar platform has approved more than 16 companies to serve international pilgrims. The platform has automated service directories for over 75 countries and activated more than 189 hospitality centers for pilgrims.
Over 24 companies have also been qualified to provide services to international pilgrims, with readiness assessments completed. The ministry noted the launch of social responsibility initiatives and a new database to register volunteers for the Haj 1447 season.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah emphasized that these efforts are part of its comprehensive, year-round strategy to prepare for Haj, contributing to the continuous improvement of services and aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to enrich the pilgrims' spiritual journey and facilitate their experience.Saudi Ministry of Hajj upcoming Hajj season Guests
