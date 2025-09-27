PHCC Opens Urgent Care Clinic At Al Wajba Health Center
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced the opening of an urgent care clinic for adults and children at Al Wajba Health Center, starting Sunday, as part of its ongoing expansion plans for urgent care services to meet community needs.
PHCC explained that with the inauguration of the new center, the total number of urgent care centers rises to 13, all providing services around the clock.
These centers include adult urgent care clinics in Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Maither, Al Meshaf, Al Sadd, Gharafa Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, Al Karaana, Leabaib, and Al Wajba. Pediatric urgent care services are offered at seven centers: Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Maither, Al Meshaf, Al Sadd, Leabaib, and Al Wajba. These centers provide assessment, diagnosis, and treatment for non-emergency, non-life-threatening cases.
The corporation emphasised that all adult and pediatric urgent care clinics are available to patients in need of urgent care, regardless of the health center in which they are registered. PHCC affirmed that it will continue its efforts to expand and develop urgent care services throughout the year to meet community needs and enhance the quality of care provided.
