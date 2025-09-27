Israel PT Excluded From Giro Dell'emilia Cycling Race
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel-Premier Tech have been excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia cycling race on October 4 in Italy for 'safety reasons', the organisers told AFP on Saturday.
The Giro dell'Emilia, whose 2024 edition was won by cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar, will cover 199 kilometres from Mirandola to Bologna in northern Italy.
The race concludes with a climb to the Madonna di San Luca sanctuary, not far from the historic centre of Bologna which has a large student population and a long history of left-wing politics.
This week Bologna's local government, controlled by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called for Israel-Premier Tech's exclusion, citing "the Israeli government as guilty of serious crimes against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip."
Roberta Li Calzi, the city's sports councillor, welcomed the decision to exclude the team.
"Given what is happening in Gaza it would have been hypocritical to consider the presence of a team linked to this (Israeli) government as insignificant," she said in a statement.
Adriano Amici, president of GS Emilia which organises the one-day race, said the team "will unfortunately not be present at our race. We had to make this decision for reasons of public security."
"There's too much danger for both the Israel Tech riders and others. The race's final circuit is run five times so the possibility of the race being disrupted is very high.
"It's a decision I regret having to make from a sporting perspective, but I had no other choice for public safety."
The race is a ProSeries event, road cycling's second tier after the World Tour, and is a dress rehearsal for Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the year which takes place the following weekend.
Four stages of this year's Vuelta, including the finale in Madrid, had to be cut short due to mass protests against Israel's continued offensive in Gaza and the participation in the event of the team, owned by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.
The Premier Tech group which co-sponsors the team and is the manufacturer that supplies the riders with their bikes, wants the team to remove the world "Israel" from the name.
Israel-Premier Tech Giro dellEmilia cycling race
The Giro dell'Emilia, whose 2024 edition was won by cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar, will cover 199 kilometres from Mirandola to Bologna in northern Italy.
The race concludes with a climb to the Madonna di San Luca sanctuary, not far from the historic centre of Bologna which has a large student population and a long history of left-wing politics.
This week Bologna's local government, controlled by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called for Israel-Premier Tech's exclusion, citing "the Israeli government as guilty of serious crimes against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip."
Roberta Li Calzi, the city's sports councillor, welcomed the decision to exclude the team.
"Given what is happening in Gaza it would have been hypocritical to consider the presence of a team linked to this (Israeli) government as insignificant," she said in a statement.
Adriano Amici, president of GS Emilia which organises the one-day race, said the team "will unfortunately not be present at our race. We had to make this decision for reasons of public security."
"There's too much danger for both the Israel Tech riders and others. The race's final circuit is run five times so the possibility of the race being disrupted is very high.
"It's a decision I regret having to make from a sporting perspective, but I had no other choice for public safety."
The race is a ProSeries event, road cycling's second tier after the World Tour, and is a dress rehearsal for Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the year which takes place the following weekend.
Four stages of this year's Vuelta, including the finale in Madrid, had to be cut short due to mass protests against Israel's continued offensive in Gaza and the participation in the event of the team, owned by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.
The Premier Tech group which co-sponsors the team and is the manufacturer that supplies the riders with their bikes, wants the team to remove the world "Israel" from the name.
Israel-Premier Tech Giro dellEmilia cycling race
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment