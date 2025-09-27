Israeli Attack On Qatar Blatant Violation Of UN Charter, International Law: IPHRC Of OIC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an emergency session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to examine the grave implications of the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.The session discussed the serious humanitarian and human rights consequences of the unlawful Israeli attack on Qatar on September 9, describing it as a blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law, and a threat to regional peace, safety, and stability.In a statement delivered on behalf of the Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha, by Ambassador Samir Bakr Diab, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al Quds Affairs, the organisation strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Qatar, calling it a flagrant breach of international law, including the UN Charter and the fundamental principles governing peaceful relations between blade-->



He added that targeting a member state of the OIC that actively contributes to mediation and peace efforts sets a dangerous precedent and poses a serious threat to international peace and security. Israel bears full responsibility for this unlawful and unjustified attack and must be held accountable.

The OIC also denounced ongoing Israeli violations and crimes in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, including collective punishment, starvation, forced displacement, and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The aggression against Qatar, he noted, marks a dangerous escalation in the regional context, not only an assault on Qatar's sovereignty but also on the collective international efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages and blade-->

He expressed the OIC's deep solidarity with Qatar and pledged unwavering support for any measures the country may take to safeguard its security, sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.HE the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and member of the IPHRC Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah stated that the Israeli aggression against Qatar has left deep wounds and humanitarian tragedies, most notably the martyrdom of six individuals, numerous injuries, and the terrorising of civilians.As a member of the IPHRC, HE Al Attiyah strongly condemned this attack, which targeted a civilian area and posed a serious threat to residents and diplomatic missions, adding that it resulted in severe violations, including worsening health conditions for people with chronic illnesses and the temporary deprivation of education for at least 1,000 students due to damage to schools and kindergartens, in addition to acute psychological trauma suffered by children and their families.HE Al Attiyah emphasised that the meeting represents a vital step toward justice for victims and their families, and toward bringing perpetrators of the most serious violations to international accountability.She stressed that the recurrence and expansion of grave violations reflect a deeply troubled international landscape, driven by complicity with aggressors and the failure of protection mechanisms to fulfill their roles. This, she said, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the global system to fulfill the objectives of the UN Charter, translate justice and equality into lived realities, end impunity, and restore hope to millions yearning for a world governed by the values of truth, justice, and peace.She reaffirmed the Commission's role in confronting the grave violations committed by Israeli occupation authorities and expressed confidence that the emergency session would yield conclusions and recommendations capable of shaping a unified and unequivocal international stance against the crimes of aggression, condemning all resulting violations, and ensuring accountability and non-repetition.HE Al Attiyah also highlighted the importance of supporting national human rights institutions and civil society organisations in documenting violations and encouraging their coordination and participation in all actions undertaken by the Commission.For his part, the Chairperson of the OIC's IPHRC Dr. Haci Ali Acikgul condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, saying it is an unjustified and illegitimate aggression against a sovereign state, and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the fundamental principles of international law, and international humanitarian law.He emphasised that the attack on the State of Qatar was not an isolated incident but rather part of a systematic pattern pursued by the Israeli occupation to target civilians, especially women and children in the Gaza Strip, through a policy of collective punishment, forced displacement, the use of starvation as a weapon, and deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure.He added that the Committee reaffirms its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, both government and people, adding that the attack on a state that acts as a mediator to end the conflict is, in essence, an attack on the principle of negotiation itself. The Committee also supports the unanimous condemnation issued by the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha on September 15, and supports the roadmap laid out by the Summit for coordinated diplomatic, political, and legal action, he said.He pointed to the importance of demanding that the United Nations Security Council, the Human Rights Council, and other relevant bodies take urgent and decisive action to condemn the Israeli aggression, prevent any future violations, and enforce binding obligations under international law. He called for the opening of independent and impartial investigations into the attack, holding Israel accountable at the international level, and supporting the referral of violations committed by Israel against the State of Qatar and in the occupied Palestinian territories to international judicial mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.Executive Director of the OIC's IPHRC Dr. Hadi bin Ali Alyami said that this emergency session reflects their deep awareness of the gravity of the situation and their shared commitment to their responsibilities as the OIC's IPHRC, which comes in response to the serious human rights repercussions resulting from the unlawful Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.Alyami added that this aggression was not a passing incident but rather represents a flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and a blatant breach of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which constitute the fundamental pillar of international peace and security. The world was shocked by the targeting of a country known for its active role in humanitarian and diplomatic mediation, its tireless efforts to achieve a ceasefire and to facilitate the release of detainees in Gaza.He pointed out that the IPHRC took the initiative from the outset to condemn the attack on the State of Qatar, calling on everyone to raise their voices in international forums to end impunity, protect civilians, and preserve human dignity in accordance with the principles of international peace and security.For her part, the President of the Human Rights Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hala bint Mazyad Al Tuwaijri said this session comes amid a grave incident, namely the attack launched by the Israeli occupation authorities against the State of Qatar, which carries serious repercussions for human rights and international humanitarian law, and poses a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.Al Tuwaijri pointed out that the attack constitutes a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international human rights law, violating the right to life and the right to security. It resulted in the killing and wounding of many people, as well as terrorising innocent civilians, especially women and children in the targeted civilian area.She added that they are fully aware that the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar at this time, while sponsoring mediation efforts to stop the war in Gaza and end the humanitarian crisis there, poses an obstacle to efforts to establish peace in the region through diplomatic means.She stressed that such actions cannot be justified under any pretext, but rather reflect a disregard for international standards and a determination to violate the rules agreed upon by the international community to protect humanity Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Saudi Arabia Israeli attack in Doha