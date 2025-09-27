Twinkle Khanna's Daughter Nitara Turns 13 Dimple Kapadia, Rinkie Khanna Steal The Show In Birthday Boomerang

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood author, columnist, and actress Twinkle Khanna rang in a special milestone on the 27th of September as her younger daughter, Nitara Kumar, officially stepped into her teenage years.

To mark her 13th birthday, Twinkle shared a playful GIF on Instagram on her social media account, featuring herself, her mother Dimple Kapadia, and sister Rinky Khanna, adding her trademark wit in the caption. She wrote,“It's the little one's birthday, but the real circus is clearly over here. Three women, one photo booth, and absolutely no dignity. Any bets on who's the mother?”

The trio were seen wearing oversized party goggles and holding two quirky placards. One placard read,“Cheers to 13 years”; another declared,“Finally 13, ready to party”; while the third flashed,“#Swagger”. The ladies posed against a sparkling golden paper backdrop, adding a festive shimmer to the family's birthday bash. Nitara, the daughter of Twinkle Khanna and superstar Akshay Kumar, has now officially joined her teenage years.

Interestingly, the family shares a special connection with Twinkle Khanna's three most important people, husband Akshay, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara, all of whom are September-born. On the professional front, Twinkle is currently making waves with her OTT talk show,“Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, which has been trending at number one on its host platform since launch.

Her blend of humour and sharp commentary has struck a chord with audiences, reinforcing her position as one of Bollywood's most successful crossovers from films to writing and digital media. Her sister, Rinkie Khanna, also a former Bollywood actress, chose a different path. After marrying London-based businessman Sameer Saran in 2003, she stepped away from Bollywood.

The couple's daughter, Naomika Saran, has in recent years become a paparazzi's favourite, often praised for her striking resemblance to her grandmother Dimple Kapadia. The matriarch of the family, Dimple Kapadia, continues to be revered as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic performers. She made her debut as a teenager in Bobby in 1973, and soon after, at just 16, she married India's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna.

She became a mother at 17 with Twinkle's birth and later welcomed Rinkie. Though she separated from Rajesh Khanna in the early 1980s, the two co-parented their daughters while Dimple went on to carve a powerful second innings in cinema with acclaimed films like "Sagar", "Rudraali."

Twinkle herself found her happily ever after in 2001 when she married Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. Together, they are proud parents to Aarav and Nitara.

–IANS

rd/