Kuwait Denies Granting Amnesty For Family Residency Violators
Kuwait has clarified that it has not issued any circular allowing violators of some residency permits to adjust their status, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.
Under the updated Article 22, residents can sponsor a family member under certain conditions in Kuwait, such as a minimum income.
The Ministry said that no such decisions were taken regarding those who violated the "join a sponsor" residency permit. "What has been circulated in some media outlets and on social media in this regard is entirely false," it added.
Affirming that any decision or circular concerning the Ministry of Interior will be announced only through official channels, the authority urged the public to verify information before publishing or circulating news, and to rely solely on statements issued by the Ministry through its official platforms.
Last month, legal measures were taken against violators under Article (22) – Family Sponsorship, whereby the violators and the sponsors were deported.
